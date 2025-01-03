Space Force bases suspend Trusted Traveler Program, implement new security following deadly national incidents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases are suspending their Trusted Traveler Program indefinitely and implementing new base security, effective Jan. 2.

The bases say the changes come "out of an abundance of caution" following the suspected terror incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas on Jan. 1.

Although there are currently no known threats to the bases, Space Base Delta 1 said the decision was made to ensure the safety and security of its personnel, residents and visitors.

With the indefinite suspension of the Trusted Traveler Program, Space Base Delta 1 has implemented enhanced entry procedures. Beginning Jan. 2, all visitors will be required to obtain a base pass, even when traveling with a military ID card holder.

The full updated base access process is outlined on the base website, along with details on how to retrieve a base pass.

Those looking to register visitors are asked to come to the Visitor Control Center during normal operating hours on Monday through Friday to avoid delays in processing. Customers can pre-register their guests through the DBIDS Visitor Enrollment System to ensure faster service.

Official visitors, or visitors accessing the bases for an official purpose, must contact the host organization's designated official base access sponsor, the base website reads. Unofficial visitors will need to request an Unofficial Visitor Base Pass from the Visitor Control Center.