SKI REPORT: Resort officials say Breckenridge has seen almost 4 feet of snow recently

VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Vail Resorts say almost four feet of snow has fallen in some areas over the past two weeks.

Most notably, officials say Breckenridge received 44" over the past two weeks. The area has seen more than double the amount of snow than this time last year.

But with all the snow, there have been some staffing changes across Vail Resorts' locations. Resort officials say seven of their ski patrol crew members across five different resorts have been temporarily reassigned to Park City Mountain. However, they say there have not been any impacts to Colorado resorts due to the limited staffing.

“I have so much gratitude for our patrol and safety teammates from Colorado who went to support our patrol leaders in Park City,” said Beth Howard, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Vail Mountain in a statement. “Across all of our operations, our teammates have committed time during the holidays in service of their fellow employees and our guests to create an incredible mountain experience."

While some of the snow is likely to entice skiers and riders this weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hoping people will plan ahead and allow themselves extra drive time. CDOT officials believe there may be record-breaking traffic levels on I-70 this weekend.