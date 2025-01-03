Record-breaking traffic expected along I-70 Corridor this weekend

VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says they are anticipating record-breaking traffic on I-70 following New Year's.

CDOT officials say they keep logs of traffic data and have found that when New Year's has fallen on a Wednesday (like this year) records were set for traffic volume.

Officials expect to see numbers similar to 2020, where over 4,000 cars traveled through Eisenhower Tunnel in the span of only one hour.

CDOT says drivers should expect delays and plan ahead if they have to be somewhere by a certain time. They're also encouraging people to use services like Bustang, Snowstang Pegasus services,or the Winter Park Express.