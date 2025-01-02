Skip to Content
Crews complete Black Forest Road widening project

City of Colorado Springs
By
Published 10:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with the City of Colorado Springs say the Black Forest Road widening project is complete.

Work on the $32 million project began in April 2022, but rainy weather during one summer slowed progress on the project.

Officials say the project widened the road to two lanes in each direction from Woodmen Road to north of Research Parkway. It also included the addition of new sidewalks and drainage infrastructure.

