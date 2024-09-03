Black Forest Road widening project should be finished by end of October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers and neighbors wondering why it has taken so long to complete the widening of Black Forest Road, between Woodmen Road and Research Parkway, will be relieved to know that project is nearing its end.

Work on the $32 million project began in April 2022 but, without delays, should be finished by Halloween, according to Ryan Phipps, the city's capital improvements manager.

"We'll continue to have some lane closures on Black Forest, through probably about the end of the year to finish up the work," he explained. "That's like, outside of the road. So, sidewalk landscaping, restoration, things of that nature. But hopefully, residents and commuters in that area are going to be able to see a lot of progress in a very short time frame on the Black Forest Road project."

Rainy weather last summer slowed progress on the project but workers benefitted from drier weather this summer.

People also should know that the 1.2-mile widening project involves more than just widening the road from two lanes to four.

Among other improvements: Two new bridges across Cottonwood Creek to replace the old single bridge; mitigation work to reduce the risk of damage from flooding and erosion; new, wide sidewalks; and upgraded traffic signals at the Vollmer Road, Cowpoke Road and Briargate Parkway intersections.

The widening project is a high priority because of ongoing development in the area, particularly along Vollmer to the east; Research was extended east to intersect with Black Forest a few years ago, and a similar eastward extension is likely for Briargate Parkway to the north.

Officials have already planned -- but have yet to schedule -- extending the Black Forest widening nearly two miles north, to the Old Ranch Road intersection.

The current Black Forest project reached a milestone just before Labor Day weekend, when crews shifted traffic to the newly-built section of road; they'll now work on repaving the older road section.

Revenue from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's penny sales tax is funding the project.