Cañon City bids a beloved farewell to its last remaining local radio station on New Years Eve

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A beloved radio station in Fremont County is set to close its doors for good on Wednesday.

Its out-of-state ownership made the decision in October, and the community mourned the last day on air for KRLN Radio and its sister station Star Country.

On its last day, the KRLN studio erupted with sound, just as it has for the past 77 years.

"And good morning. It's 28 minutes now before the hour," broadcasters said. "You're live on KRLN."

There were the usual voices paired with a difficult-to-forget jingle; KRLN in Cañon City has filled the morning drives of southwestern Coloradans with laughs, hyper-local news, and weather, the best country music around for seven decades.

But the end of 2024 marks the end of the long-running story of the station, which is going dark in its 77th year on the air.

"It's a family, its as simple as I can put it, it's a family," said KRLN Program Director Tay Jeffords.

Other staff, like Lobo Loggins, have also transformed airwaves throughout their careers.

Loggins made a Top 40 country song in the early 90's and landed in Cañon City about 13 years ago. Ever since, he's been pouring his musical prowess into their sister station with hours-long country music sets.

"And then have people say, I can't wait for 7:00 to roll around because I love that music, man. So do I," said Loggins.

And who could forget Ed Norden, who has been with the station for more than half of its existence.

"I don't know what it is about us radio people, but it seems like we're there and we can get it out of our bloodstream," he said.

Local residents say they can feel their absence already.

As the broadcasters signed off from their second home one last time, they reflected-- not on a job-- but on a life.

"I can look back and say that I was proud to be a broadcast journalist and tried to hold myself to the highest standards in doing so," said Norden.