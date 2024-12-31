A look at the New Year’s Eve party in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Old Colorado City hosts its third-annual "NYE Under the Lights" celebration Tuesday night from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Culbrunn Court. The event includes free champagne, sparking apple cider for kids, food, live music, face painting, fire pits, indoor activities and more for just a $1 donation to the non-profit.

"I just think it's amazing because it's it's the community doesn't have something like this, I don't think, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year," said Old Colorado City Partnership Vice President Cassidy Sedlacek.

Kids can celebrate a countdown and sparkling apple cider toast at 9 p.m. After that, the adult celebration starts with free champagne and a classic toast at midnight.

Colorado Springs is full of New Year's Eve tradition like the AdAmAn club firework display on top of Pikes Peak, but the city has struggled to establish a consistent holiday party for families to celebrate for free (or for cheap) year after year. Sedlacek said she hopes NYE Under the Lights can fill that hole, in part for its appeal to the whole family.

"I have two little boys, too. So, seeing all the little kids get to do the countdown at nine is my favorite part, and it's just fun for the whole family and community," Sedlacek said.

Old Colorado City Partnership asks people who plan to attend RSVP so they know how much champagne and other supplies to bring. People can get a free ticket with any donation amount of $1 or more to partnership. You can do that here.