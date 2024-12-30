Colorado gun owners must now use locked cases for guns left in vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new law is about to go into effect with the potential to impact all gun owners who prefer to keep a gun in their car.

KRDO13 Investigates previously reported that several hundred guns were stolen from cars in 2023, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Over 2 guns were stolen every day in Colorado Springs last year, according to the data obtained by KRDO13 Investigates. About 40 percent of those came from cars, and were then used to carry out crimes.

The "Secure Firearm Storage in a Vehicle" bill was signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May to try and address the issue.

Drivers will need a hard or soft-backed locking case. However, a glove compartment or center console-- if properly locked-- is allowed too. The new law is going into effect on Jan. 1.

Breaking the new law is a civil penalty, meaning it could result in fines of several hundred dollars.

For non-handguns, the locked case must be affixed to the inside of the vehicle.

But some gun shop owners say the law is a needless overreach that penalizes the wrong people.

"Maybe somebody broke into my car and took my rifle out of the back. Now I'm going to pay an additional $500 and get a fine for being a legal, lawful gun owner. Give me a break," said Justin Green from SDS Guns in Colorado Springs.

There are some exemptions to the law, like farmers or ranchers using non-handguns on private land, those who are active, licensed hunters-- or someone who teaches hunting classes.

Colorado Springs Police say that taking your guns inside your home whenever you're not in your car is the best way to avoid any concerns with the new law.