Winter weather strands hundreds trying to holiday travel at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - American Airlines has delayed or canceled all but one of its Colorado Springs flights Thursday arriving and departing from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and as of 11 a.m. Denver has also experienced hundreds of delays stemming from winter storms across the country.

One of the cancellations came through less than two hours before a flight from Colorado Springs to DFW was set to board, and passengers said the airline didn't have another flight for them until Saturday.

"I travel a lot, so I'm used to this kind of stuff," passenger Robert Allen said, who was flying to Dallas for a work trip.

Allen's company was able to find him a flight on a different airline re-routing him through Houston. Other passengers weren't feeling so lucky, as the cancellation put their vacations and return trips in jeopardy.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, American Airlines canceled three departing flights and one arriving flight from DFW to Colorado Springs, while Denver International had over 200 delayed flights.