WATCH: Santa’s journey begins! Track his progress here

NORTH POLE (KRDO) - Santa's journey has officially begun as he's taken to the air to deliver toys across the globe.

Volunteers at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado are hard at work tracking his progress. It's been their mission for over 70 years.

MORE: Tracking Santa from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs

Santa is currently moving right on schedule. As of 8:15 a.m. Mountain Standard time, Santa had already delivered about 1.5 billion gifts as he flew around the eastern hemisphere where it was already nighttime.

You can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1877-446-6723) to track Santa's whereabouts. Officials want to remind everyone that boys and girls have to be in bed on time when Santa comes.