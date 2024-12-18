Preparing to track Santa from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Volunteers at Peterson Space Force Base are gearing up for a very busy Christmas Eve, tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents to homes all across the world.

The United States military has been tracking Santa for more than 70 years.

In 1955, a local advertisement misprinted the phone number for a Santa hotline and calls reached a military call center at the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) instead. We're told "the Air Force colonel who answered the phone realized the mistake and, not wanting to let down the child, gave the order to the watch floor to start tracking Santa and answer the children’s calls accordingly." A few years later, NORAD absorbed CONAD's mission and has kept the tradition going.

A NORAD spokesperson told KRDO more than 1,000 volunteers will be answering phone calls from children all over the world this Christmas Eve. NORAD also runs a website where you can track Santa yourself.

KRDO crews are heading out to Peterson Space Force Base Wednesday to learn more about the Santa tracking technology volunteers use. We'll have the full story tonight on KRDO13 at 5:00 and 10:00 p.m.