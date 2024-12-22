Comfort Dental giving away free dental care on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Comfort Dental is holding its annual care day, offering free dental care to all comers on Monday, December 23.

It's a holiday tradition, treating thousands of people at their offices free of charge.

There's no appointment required. It's on a first-come first-serve basis.

However, Comfort Dental can only do procedures that can be done in one visit. That includes cleanings, extractions, and fillings.

The Care Day starts at 7:30 and runs until 11:30 a.m. at any Comfort Dental location.

Click here for more information on where to find a location nearest to you.