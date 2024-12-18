Man suspected in January explosion in Colorado Springs expected to take plea deal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Edward Kiley is accused of setting off an explosive device near 548 East Costilla Street in Colorado Springs on January 12, 2024.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said when officers arrived that night, they found items that led them to believe an improvised explosive device had been used. The Regional Explosives Unit then took over the investigation.

According to CSPD, a week later, the explosives unit obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of E. Vermijo Ave. Three days after that, an arrest warrant was sought for 69-year-old Edward Kiley. The next day, Jan. 23, Kiley was taken into custody without incident.

In June 2024, CSPD announced that Kiley had been indicted on two federal charges but did not specify what the charges were.

New court documents now reveal that Kiley is expected to take a plea deal in which he would plead guilty to multiple charges related to possession of a firearm or ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Edward Kiley Indictment

Edward Kiley Plea Deal