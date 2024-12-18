Can ornaments go back on Manitou Incline tree? Not so fast. Officials say fake letter is circulating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Manitou Incline fans rejoiced after a letter circulated on social media. The letter, which appeared to have been written by a city employee, rescinded a controversial decision to remove ornaments placed by members of the community on a nearby tree. The problem? Colorado Springs officials say the letter is fake.

Let's back up a bit.

Earlier this month, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services said they removed ornaments and lights from the tree at the summit of the Manitou Incline. City officials said there was concern over how the ornaments and decor impacts wildlife and the natural ecosystem.

Colorado Springs Parks went on to say that they work to preserve the natural integrity of the Manitou Incline and are asking the public to respect Leave No Trace principles, helping to protect our wildlife and natural resources.

This week, a letter (which we now know is fake, according to officials) was reportedly put up on the tree.

See below:

(The letter reportedly posted on Manitou Incline tree, which officials say is fake)

The fake letter said the city would no longer be removing decorations from the tree.

KRDO13 is working to find out what sort of consequences may exist for someone who allegedly poses as a city employee or allegedly falsifies city communications. For now, city officials affirm that decorations will not be allowed in trees along the Manitou Incline.

Here is a statement from a spokesperson with the City of Colorado Springs, shared directly with KRDO13: