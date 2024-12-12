Colorado Springs asks people to stop placing ornaments on tree at top of Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a statement to KRDO13, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services said they have removed ornaments and lights from the tree at the summit of the Manitou Incline.

The statement said in part, "While we appreciate the creativity and spirit behind these decorations, we are committed to protecting the natural ecosystem. Outside decorations can harm wildlife and the environment by posing entanglement and ingestion hazards, introducing chemical pollution, contributing to litter, and distracting animals from their natural behaviors. We are in the process of returning all personal items to their respective owners."

Colorado Springs Parks went on to say that they work to preserve the natural integrity of the Manitou Incline and are asking the public to respect Leave No Trace principles, helping to protect our wildlife and natural resources.

The Manitou Incline is owned by three different entities. The City of Colorado Springs on behalf of Colorado Springs Utilities owns the bottom 25 percent. The Manitou and Pikes Peak Railway Company owns the middle 50 percent, and the U.S. Forest Service owns the top 25 percent. The City of Colorado Springs is responsible for maintenance and operation of the Incline.