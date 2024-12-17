‘Skate in the Park’ in downtown Colorado Springs anticipates busy rest of the season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Skate in the park hosted KRDO13's Bradley Davis Tuesday morning, teaching him how to skate while talking about the upcoming events at Colorado Springs' only outdoor rink.

"This is a place to build memories with your family," said Colorado Springs ice rink's operations manager Andrew Rummel. "We really hope people come out and enjoy themselves."

Rummel said they expect over 1000 people a day to frequent the ice rink at Acacia Park the week of Christmas as schools let out for break. That week, the rink is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m. The rink is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas. Tickets are available for purchase in person at the rink.

You can find a full daily schedule for every day through the end of the month here.

Skate in the Park is also hosting free skating lessons for children on Saturday morning led by professional figure skaters. There are two one-hour sessions at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. You can register here.

