CBI wraps up investigation into City Market shooting, believes incident was self-defense

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says it has nearly completed the investigation into the shooting outside a local City Market grocery store.

On Nov. 29, police say 28-year-old Luis Morales was shot and killed in the parking lot.

The Woodland Park Police Department said the shooting began as an altercation during a child custody exchange.

Police believe Morales, who was the biological father of the child, threatened the mother's boyfriend.

The CBI's investigation has concluded that Morales allegedly threatened the boyfriend with a knife. The CBI says the boyfriend (who has not been named) fired a single shot at Morales.

While the CBI says this is likely a case of self-defense, it will be up to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office on whether or not charges will be filed against the boyfriend who allegedly fired the shot.