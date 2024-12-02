Shooting at City Market started after an altercation during child custody exchange

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park Police Department says a shooting at a local grocery store on Friday began with an altercation during a child custody exchange.

28-year old Luis Morales-- the biological father of the child-- threatened the mother's boyfriend, police say.

Police say the boyfriend (who was not named in the press release) then pulled out a gun and fired a shot at Morales.

While first aid was rendered, police say Morales died at the hospital.

According to police, the unnamed alleged shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say he has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading the case with assistance from the Woodland Park Police Department and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.