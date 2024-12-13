Skip to Content
NOT-SO-SNEAKY: Pueblo County suspect has history of unsuccessfully hiding from cops

Pueblo Police and PCSO
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A local suspect hasn't seemed to have much luck being stealthy.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a K9 found a suspect hiding under a car after an alleged burglary Thursday night.

Antonio Factor, 27, and Aaron Cleghorn, 39, were arrested for second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and conspiracy.

But this isn't Factor's first reported run-in with law enforcement. Just last month, officers were sent out to investigate a burglary of a downtown business.

The Pueblo Police Department says all they had to do was follow footprints in the snow, which led them to Factor allegedly "with bag in hand," an overflowing duffel bag with suspected stolen items.

As for this most recent arrest, Factor and Cleghorn were booked into Pueblo County Jail. The sheriff's office says Factor had an outstanding warrant.

