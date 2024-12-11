Plans approved for new northeastern El Paso County Sheriff’s Office substation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Plans have been approved for a new El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) substation in Falcon.

The EPCSO reports that the county recently issued a Formal Request for Proposal (RFP) to identify a vendor to construct the substation. The proposals are due by 2:00 P.M. on January 29, 2024, the sheriff's office said.

Earlier this year, the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners approved $15 million to fund a new substation in northeastern El Paso County. The substation will be built in Falcon off of Royal County Down Road. The $15 million price tag will be paid for by "going out on bond," according to Sheriff Joseph Roybal. In essence, this allows El Paso County to purchase a building in the desired area in the near future, instead of years down the line.

“This is another important milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of service for the residents of El Paso County. This substation, the first of its kind for El Paso County, will have a significant impact on our growing community by increasing access to the Sheriff's Office for those we serve," Sheriff Roybal said.

According to the EPCSO, calls for service in some areas of unincorporated El Paso County have increased by over 50% in recent years. The new substation will enhance the EPCSO's ability to respond effectively to this growing demand, the sheriff's office said.