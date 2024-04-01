Skip to Content
El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office considering new substation in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is considering building a new substation in Falcon.

The new substation would be located in Faclon, off of Royal County Down Road.

According to EPCSO, the new substation would include holding cells, DUI enforcement infrastructure, an interview space, and other things. The planning process is still ongoing.

Officials estimate the project will cost around $15 million and if approved, construction would begin in September.

