Colorado Springs named top real estate market for 2025 by popular real estate site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A popular real estate website, Realtor.com, named Colorado Springs as its top real estate market for 2025.

According to the site, their top markets for 2025 share several unifying themes. Those are regional concentration in the South and West, considerable recent sales growth, abundant inventory, in many cases driven by new construction, and younger populations, many of whom are connected to the military or have international ties. These markets are also relatively lower-cost and continue to benefit from flexible work arrangements, the site claimed.

According to Realtor.com, the median list price last month in Colorado Springs was $485,000. Their project year-over-year increase in existing home sales in 2025 is 27.1 percent.

The Realtor.com Top 10 real estate markets for 2025 are:

Colorado Springs, Colo. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Fla. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. El Paso, Texas Richmond, Va. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Tx Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Ga. Greensboro-High Point, N.C.

For more information, visit Realtor.com.