Buffs earn spot in Alamo Bowl
The #23 Colorado Buffaloes earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl against #17 BYU.
The game will be played on December 28th in San Antonio, TX.
Colorado will look for its tenth win, and the game will be aired on KRDO13.
