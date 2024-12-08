Skip to Content
Buffs earn spot in Alamo Bowl

The #23 Colorado Buffaloes earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl against #17 BYU.

The game will be played on December 28th in San Antonio, TX.

Colorado will look for its tenth win, and the game will be aired on KRDO13.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

