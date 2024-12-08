Buffs earn spot in Alamo Bowl

Colorado will look for its tenth win, and the game will be aired on KRDO13.

The game will be played on December 28th in San Antonio, TX.

The #23 Colorado Buffaloes earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl against #17 BYU.

