Switchbacks celebrate championship with fan rally

The Switchbacks announced the return of captain Matt Mahoney as part of a celebration with fans at Weidner field.

Fans were able to take pictures with the USL Championship trophy, and took part in a "Q and A" with Mahoney, coach James Chambers, sporting director Stephen Hogan, and president Nick Ragain.

Now, the Switchbacks have to figure out how to commemorate their championship once next season kicks off.

"It's a fun conversation to have, how we're going to do it, because, yeah, we've got to celebrate it," Ragain said. "Every time you walk in the venue, you got to see it. Be reminded of it, and have that vision of where we want to be and add to it."

The Switchbacks became the first pro sports team to bring a championship to Colorado Springs since the Sky Sox in 1995.