A look at Pueblo Zoo’s ElectriCritters

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a tradition over three decades old, and it embodies the Steel City. The Pueblo Zoo gave KRDO 13 a look at its light-up display and the work that goes into it.

"We start this project October 1st, so we're working on this right up to the day we open," said Pueblo Zoo facilities director John Alderton.

"I can't overstate how big this tradition is," said Pueblo Zoo executive director Abbie Krause. "I have people coming up and telling me, 'I've got my kids here! We're now bringing our grandkids, and we are measuring their height against all the exhibits!'"

Alderton said every metal frame is made in the Steel City by the Pueblo Community College welding program.

The ElectriCritters exhibit is open Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 15. It's then open daily December 20-23, and December 26-29. The zoo has tickets available on its website.