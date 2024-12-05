Colorado Springs woman was allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted before harrowing escape

The following report contains details of an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault. If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or chat online here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New details have surfaced following a shooting in Colorado Springs near Kingsley Drive.

KRDO13 first reported on the case on Dec. 2 when police responded to the scene, which was nearby an elementary school.

Police had found one woman in a baseball field with a gunshot wound. Officers say another woman was found with multiple injuries inside a nearby home.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that the woman with a gunshot wound was actually the suspect in the case, and her arrest affidavit shows that she was shot after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting another woman.

Hannah Viramontes, 26, faces a slew of charges including sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping, and menacing.

According to her arrest affidavit, Viramontes and the victim had formerly dated, but ended the relationship and remained friends while they lived together.

The kidnapping case stems back to Nov. 30, when the Colorado Springs Police say Viramontes received a ticket for allegedly shoplifting.

According to the alleged victim, she had asked Viramontes about the ticket. The victim alleges Viramontes broke out in anger, suddenly punching her in the face. The victim claims Viramontes then held her at gunpoint and ordered her to the ground.

What ensued was a weekend of torture, according to the victim. The victim alleges that throughout Saturday into her escape on Monday, she was allegedly handcuffed, cut, stabbed, bitten, and sexually assaulted.

Paramedics observed she had burn marks on her feet, and she also alleged she was drug around the house and trash was forced down her throat.

The victim told police she saw a moment of opportunity for her escape on Dec. 2. She says Viramontes placed a gun where she could retrieve it. The victim said she fired the gun at Viramontes out of fear that she would be killed while trying to run away.

As of Tuesday, CSPD told KRDO13 Viramontes was in the hospital recovering from her gunshot wound. As of that time, police say her alleged victim would not face any charges.