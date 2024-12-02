CSPD responding to reports of a female victim with gunshot wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says officers responded near Kingsley Drive Monday afternoon over reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one victim lying in a baseball field located near Twain Elementary School. Police say the person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say another person was found in a nearby home. Neighbors report the woman looked visibly injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. That woman, according to police, had multiple injuries.

Police say the woman and the person found in the baseball field knew each other.

Details are very limited at this time. While CSPD says they have not made any arrests at this time, they say everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for.

District 11 officials confirm nearby Twain Elementary School went on secure status. Secure status means no one would be coming in or out of the building. District officials say students have since been picked up under what they call a "safe dismissal."

KRDO13 has a crew at the scene. Check back for details.