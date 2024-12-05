Colorado Springs public defender arrested for sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs public defender was arrested for sexual assault on a child, according to court documents.

An arrest affidavit for Thomas William Anderson Cushing, 26, says he communicated with the 14-year-old child over Discord, an instant messaging service.

According to records, Cushing asked the victim if they were at least 18 years old, and the victim replied, "Yeah I'm 18 born in 2006 lol."

However, police believe Cushing allegedly picked the victim up from school, and one officer noted the alleged victim "had more childlike features" and a higher-pitched voice.

Cushing reportedly told the child that his job was very important and "classified work."

The arrest affidavit indicates that police believe Cushing and the child met up in October, allegedly beginning a sexual relationship.

Records show Cushing continued to message the child on Nov. 4 and 18, but the child did not respond.

The Office of the Colorado State Public Defender says Cushing resigned on Nov. 22, which is the same day his arrest affidavit was signed. He posted bond and was released on Nov. 23.