Driver sentenced for wreck that injured teens while doing donuts in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs woman who was driving a vehicle that tipped while doing donuts in a parking lot and injured multiple teens last year has been sentenced.

In December of 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a vehicle crash that involved a tipped-over SUV in the parking lot of the Market at Spring Creek. Police said five people were hanging out of the windows of the vehicle as it did donuts and tipped. Several teens were involved in the crash.

A video that circulated on social media captured the moment the crash happened. In the video, the SUV drives in reverse making a donut when the car suddenly tips over. The car appears to crush the passengers hanging out of one side of the vehicle, before rotating and landing on the passengers hanging out of the car's other side.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, Marisol Wentling. According to court records, Wentling pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and three counts of careless driving resulting in injury.

Records show Wentling was given a five-day jail sentence, with up to a four-year deferred prison sentence. She must also complete 150 hours of community service.