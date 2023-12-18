1 arrested, multiple hospitalized after SUV doing donuts tips over in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating a rollover crash that left multiple people with life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened Saturday night just after 10:00 p.m. when an SUV tipped over in the parking lot of The Market at Spring Creek. According to police, five people were hanging out of the windows of the SUV as it made donuts in the parking lot.

Police arrested the driver of the SUV, Marisol Wentling, and Wentling is now facing a vehicular assault charge.

CSPD said there were several teens involved in the crash, but at this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment the crash happened. In the video, the SUV drives in reverse making a donut when the car suddenly tips over.

The car appears to crush the passengers hanging out of one side of the vehicle, before rotating and landing on the passengers hanging out of the car's other side.

Francis Barclay works for Jolly Christmas Trees, selling trees in the parking lot where the crash took place.

Though Barclay wasn't there the night of the crash, he said he has witnessed cars racing through the parking lot and groups doing donuts in the past.

"It seems to me, since I've been doing this for five years, it's getting more and more frequent," said Barclay. "It's been like every third or fourth night out here, there's somebody out here squealing tires. I see a lot of activity."

Barclay said the repeated behavior has made him worried for the families that come to buy Christmas Trees. He's sad for the victims in the situation, but he isn't entirely surprised after the reckless driving he's witnessed.

"I feel for those kids," said Barclay. "I hope they survive, and if they survive, I hope they never do that again."

KRDO13 spoke with multiple people who live near the area of the crash and say the reckless driving is a repeated occurrence. They say they'd like to see more surveillance and response from Colorado Springs Police.

CSPD said they encourage any community member or business owner who is aware of reckless driving activity to contact them. They say officers will respond as best they can and whenever possible, ticket the individuals and hold them responsible.

KRDO13 requested the mug shot for Marisol Wentling. At this time, CSPD says they will not be releasing her photo.