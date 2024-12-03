Fountain considering water utility increases, some could pay 50% more by 2029

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Fountain is discussing a water rate hike that could increase resident's bills by nearly 50 percent by 2029.

Fountain City Council held a special meeting this week to discuss two different water rate increase proposals. One would be an annual surcharge increase, while the second option would include annual increases in volume charges.

The presentation made to city council says a rate study was undertaken to address several existing challenges: financial health, existing debt, infrastructure maintenance, and capacity for growth.

A consulting group came up with two main options for rate increases, which they hope will address some of those hurdles when providing water service.

Option 1

Under the first option, water base rates remain the same, but the plan would add a surcharge proportional to water use on each bill. That surcharge is increased each year.

An example residential home on a 3/4" meter using 6,000 gallons a month pays about $71 on their current bill. But under Option 1, their bill would increase each year, ending up at $108 in 2029. That's about a 50% increase from 2024 to 2029.

Option 2

Under Option 2, volume rates are increased each year. Under this plan, customers' monthly bills could fluctuate more depending on their water usage.

By 2029, the water bill for residents using 6,000 gallons on a 3/4" meter would be about $35 more than what they were paying in 2024 under Option 2.

Commercial properties can expect to pay more as well. A commercial building on a 3/4" meter using 16,000 gallons a month would pay about $81 more a month in 2029 than what they paid this year.

Bottom line: regardless of what plan the city moves forward with, residents and business owners can expect to pay more.

In sample bills under Option 1, bills could increase anywhere from 39 to 65%, depending on your water usage and meter size.

In sample bills under Option 2, bills could increase anywhere from 49 to 53%, also depending on your water usage and meter size.

Wondering what your bill might look like? Here's some example charts from the City of Fountain.

KRDO13 reached out to the City of Fountain and a representative said, "Currently at this time, the city is not going to make a comment. The meeting yesterday was for informational purposes only."