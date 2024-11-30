TCA wins 2A state championship

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Classical Academy Titans are state champions! Andrew Brown connected with Elijah Wright for the go-ahead touchdown with 33 seconds to play, and TCA edged Wellington, 42-36 to claim the 2A state crown.

"We finally did it," said coach Justin Rich. It's over. We pulled it out. Amazing. It's hard to put in words."

The Titans opened the game on a 14-0 run as Brown found Zach Mediavilla for a pair of touchdowns. Jackson Schipfer added a touchdown in the second quarter to give TCA a 21-14 halftime lead.

The second half was a shootout. After Wellington scored on an interception return, Brown led the Titans right back down the field. His short touchdown gave the Titans a 28-20 lead.

After Wellington tied the game at 28, Brown found Henry Hoyman for another score to give TCA a 35-28 lead.

Wellington's Tanner Gray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, and the Eagles converted a 2-point try to take a 36-35 lead.

TCA was down to its last hope late in the 4th quarter. Facing a fourth down, Brown connected with Kieran Rieker for a first down. Brown then found Wright for the go-ahead score with 33 seconds to play.

Hayden Gustafson sealed the game with an interception on Wellington's final drive.

"We pulled one out against Berthoud two weeks ago, and we knew we had to do it again," Brown said after the game. "We knew this team was gonna push us, and we just kept grinding, and oh my goodness!"

Brown threw 4 touchdown passes, ran for another, and was named the game's MVP.

Elijah Wright was elated after securing what proved to be the game-winning touchdown catch. "Oh my! I couldn't believe it! I was cheering in my head, like, we just went up a touchdown!

It's amazing! We go through four years of football for this moment. I still can't believe it's happening. I feel like I'm in a dream."

TCA finishes the season a perfect 13-0.