Friday Night Blitz Saturday playoff edition

Pueblo East 21, DISCOVERY CANYON 28

Berthoud 17, THE CLASSICAL ACADEMY 20

Rampart 7, PALMER RIDGE 30

Golden 7, PUEBLO WEST 49

Lutheran 34, PUEBLO CENTRAL 36

