Friday Night Blitz Saturday playoff edition
Pueblo East 21, DISCOVERY CANYON 28
Berthoud 17, THE CLASSICAL ACADEMY 20
Rampart 7, PALMER RIDGE 30
Golden 7, PUEBLO WEST 49
Lutheran 34, PUEBLO CENTRAL 36
