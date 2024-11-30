CSU-Pueblo stunned by Minnesota State- Mankato

The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves saw an otherwise sensational season end with a 26-23 loss to Minnesota State - Mankato.

CSU-Pueblo led 16-6 in the second half, but could not stave off the Mavericks' rally.

MSU-Mankato followed a touchdown with a surprise onside, which they recovered. That led to another touchdown to give the Mavericks a 20-16 lead.

CSU-Pueblo answered with a Howard Russell touchdown reception from Roman Fuller to take a 23-20 lead.

But after tying the game at 23, the Mavericks intercepted Fuller to set up the winning field goal.

"You know, we had our chances," said CSU-Pueblo coach Philip Vigil after the loss. "We knew we were going to have to finish with touchdowns instead of field goals, and we didn't do that enough today. I thought the defense played really well all day long. (They) Held on for most of the day. We had our opportunities... We're going to grow from this and we're going to get better."

Despite the loss, CSU-Pueblo's season should be considered a success after the Pack lost just once in the regular season, and claimed the RMAC title outright for the first time since 2014.