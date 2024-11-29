Bustang relocates Colorado Springs stop amid safety concerns, declining ridership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Bustang will be terminating its stop at the Tejon Park-n-Ride located in south Colorado Springs and relocating to the Downtown Terminal, citing safety concerns.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, this change aims to address declining ridership and safety concerns negatively affecting passengers and service at the Tejon location.

The new stop will be located at the Downtown Terminal at 127 E. Kiowa St. This will go into effect Dec, 1, with Saturday, Nov. 30 being the last day for service at the Tejon stop.

“Our customers have been clear that this change in location will make it a smoother, safer and more reliable trip on our South and Outrider lines. Safety issues have become a persistent problem at the Tejon location and are negatively impacting our service and customers,” said CDOT Division of Transit and Rail Director Paul DesRocher. “By moving this connection to the Downtown Terminal, it’ll improve the experience for not only our Bustang and Outrider passengers but also our bus operators. The Downtown Terminal is a safer location.”

CDOT said an alternative stop is the Woodmen Park-n-Ride, at the southwest corner of the Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road Interchange (Exit 149).

For more information, including route information, bus schedules and stops, visit www.ridebustang.com.