Springs Rescue Mission hosts annual banquet for the unhoused and hungry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Springs Rescue Mission hosted its annual "Thanksgiving Banquet for Homeless and Hungry" on Wednesday.

Volunteers have been working all week preparing different dishes.

More than 600 people who are homeless enjoyed a warm Thanksgiving meal and live music thanks to the Rescue Mission.

The Springs Rescue Mission has been hosting the event for several years, and for many it is the first time in years they've been able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

"It feels really good, to be honest. Like, it's been, like, four years since I've had one meal with the family on this holiday. So it's been very, very nice, really," said Star White, who attended the event.

Guests were also given warm clothes like coats and gloves. The center will provide Thanksgiving meals again on Thursday.