Where psilocybin treatment centers could be located in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In 2022, Prop 122 decriminalized the growing, distribution, and use of psilocybin and other plant-based psychedelic substances in the State of Colorado.

Now, Colorado Springs is trying to figure out how the new treatment type fits into the City's plan. Starting January 1st, 2025, "Natural Medicine" centers can begin to apply for licenses through the state to have a psychedelic treatment center, regulated by the State.

The ordinance considered Tuesday determined whether those treatment centers could be within one mile of a school or residential daycare center, substance abuse treatment center, or other natural medicine healing center. The ordinance passed on a vote of 7-3.

Councilmember Yolanda Avilah said today that she wanted one healing center in each city district to provide accessibility for the treatment, given that Colorado Springs has a large population of veterans. The current ordinance only allows for those healing centers in the Southeast corner of the city and a few other obscure outskirt areas of the city. Psilocybin has been proven to help with symptoms of PTSD, which veterans often struggle with.

"We have so many veterans and this is a big military community. And having it, you know, right next door or within the confines of the city is going to allow for greater accessibility," Lane Malone, a veteran in attendance of today's city council meeting said. "That's what I'm in support of."

Malone says he had PTSD after being deployed into a combat zone. Psychedelic treatments abroad and in other areas of the states were the only thing that got him back on his feet.

However, in the work session on Monday, Henny Lasley, the Executive Director and Co-Founder One Chance to Grow Up, expressed concern about these treatment centers being close to schools, pointing to an incident where two Junior High students overdosed on psychedelics.

Lasley also expressed concern over psychedelic candies being distributed to children by accident, however, no one under the age of 21 is allowed inside the treatment centers.

On Monday, the original ordinance passed by a 6-3 vote. The second vote will be held in December.