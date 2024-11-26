Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Pueblo County Courthouse firework show

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - David Klein works in pyrotechnics. That said, first and foremost, he's a family man.

"Well, we're all still alive. So, we haven't killed each other yet!" David said.

Traveling from his home in New Mexico, David has been responsible for the firework portion of the Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony the last four years. His only help with the job is his immediate family.

"We get along for the most part. Actually, really well. We work really good as a team," David said. "It's different. How many people do you know, that as a family, they do this stuff together, and they stick together afterwards."

His business started as you might expect: through family discourse.

"Years ago, we used to do shows at the house," David said. "After 200 people came in our house and yard and everything else, my wife grounded me. So, I told her, 'Well, I'm going to go professional!'"

For a decade now, his wife and children have come with him on his jobs to help set up his displays. This year, he was joined in Pueblo by his wife, and two of his four kids. They'll work to make sure the expectations fit the bill.

“It gets better and better every year,” said Custodial Technician Ben Lucero, who is integral in setting up the lights for the big switch flip. "It's my favorite time of the year, and just being with the community, and bringing in the holiday spirit, and enjoying time with people, instead of having to worry about work, and all the struggles of life. You just get to have a great moment."

Pueblo County will flip the giant switch at 7 p.m. to bathe the courthouse in Christmas light, and the Klein's firework show will follow soon after.