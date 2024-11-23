Skip to Content
Penrose food cupboard asking for help sourcing Turkeys for 67 families

My neighbor's cupboard
By
Published 9:45 AM

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - A food cupboard in Penrose, My Neighbor's Cupboard, is asking for help sourcing turkeys for Thanksgiving food distribution this weekend.

They say they have 200 families signed up to receive their distribution of Thanksgiving dinner ingredients, but they have not been able to find enough Turkeys from their typical food bank sources.

"We are requesting turkeys from our community so that no one goes without Thanksgiving dinner. Our neighbors consist of seniors veterans and the working poor," Amanda Suddoth, the CEO of My Neighbor's Cupboard said.

Turkeys can be dropped off at the distribution site today at Penrose Elementary School, or you can contact the organization by clicking here.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO.

