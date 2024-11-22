Here’s a look at the new districts redrawn in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs has released its new map for city council districts.

The boundaries determine which city council seat each individual resident will vote on.

According to officials, the final map was drafted from research and community input and ultimately drawn by a nine-person committee.

“After months of work and valuable input from our community, I am pleased to release the final City Council district map,” said Sarah Johnson, Colorado Springs city clerk, in a release. “This map reflects our commitment to fair and equitable representation, ensuring each district accurately represents the citizens of Colorado Springs. I want to thank the District Process Advisory Committee for their dedication throughout this process. I encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with the changes, especially candidates who are looking to run for a City Council seat in the upcoming April municipal election.”

District maps must be redrawn every four years to account for population changes.

To view the old map, click here. To view the latest map, click here.