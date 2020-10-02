Preliminary city council redistricting plan released

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every four years, the City Clerk sets the Council District boundaries to ensure districts remain comparable in population as the city grows.

Now, the City Clerk is now reviewing the districts ahead of the April 6, 2021 General Municipal Election. Colorado Springs City Clerk released a preliminary City Council Redistricting plan, which can be viewed in a color coated map here.

According to the released plan, the ideal district population is 80,302.

The pros of the plan include:

Equalizes the population in all six districts

Provides for future growth in population developing areas within Districts 2, 4, 5 and 6

Establishes the School District 11 boundary line as the dividing line between District 2 and District 6 in the area covered by precincts 134, 141, 142, and 143

Brings together more of the Vista Grande neighborhood into District 1 with precincts 144 and 145 changes

Brings together the entire Village Seven neighborhood into District 5 with precincts 150, 154, 156, and 166 changes

Moves the airport and developed area around it into District 4, which the area is closer to, with the precincts 196 and 650 changes

Unites the Springs Rach neighborhood and Springs Ranch HOA into District 6 with the precincts 412, 414, 416 and 419 changes

Establishes Vollmer Rd as the dividing line between District 2 and District 6 with the precinct 445 change.

Unites the entire Quail Lake neighborhood into District 3 with the precinct 601 change

The cons include:

Moves the larger portion of the Knob Hill Neighborhood Association into District 4, but leaves the remaining small portion in District 5 with the precinct 186 change

Moves the larger portion of the Platte Avenue business district into District 4 with the remaining small portion in District 5 with the precinct 186 change

Divides a small portion of the area known as Banning Lewis Ranch into Districts 4 and 6

Sarah Johnson, City Clerk says, “Redistricting is an essential adjustment to make sure we all have fair representation in making the rules for our city.”

More information about the plan, the process, and the volunteer Districting Process Advisory Committee is available at: coloradosprings.gov/redistricting

