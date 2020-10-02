Preliminary city council redistricting plan released
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every four years, the City Clerk sets the Council District boundaries to ensure districts remain comparable in population as the city grows.
Now, the City Clerk is now reviewing the districts ahead of the April 6, 2021 General Municipal Election. Colorado Springs City Clerk released a preliminary City Council Redistricting plan, which can be viewed in a color coated map here.
According to the released plan, the ideal district population is 80,302.
The pros of the plan include:
- Equalizes the population in all six districts
- Provides for future growth in population developing areas within Districts 2, 4, 5 and 6
- Establishes the School District 11 boundary line as the dividing line between District 2 and District 6 in the area covered by precincts 134, 141, 142, and 143
- Brings together more of the Vista Grande neighborhood into District 1 with precincts 144 and 145 changes
- Brings together the entire Village Seven neighborhood into District 5 with precincts 150, 154, 156, and 166 changes
- Moves the airport and developed area around it into District 4, which the area is closer to, with the precincts 196 and 650 changes
- Unites the Springs Rach neighborhood and Springs Ranch HOA into District 6 with the precincts 412, 414, 416 and 419 changes
- Establishes Vollmer Rd as the dividing line between District 2 and District 6 with the precinct 445 change.
- Unites the entire Quail Lake neighborhood into District 3 with the precinct 601 change
The cons include:
- Moves the larger portion of the Knob Hill Neighborhood Association into District 4, but leaves the remaining small portion in District 5 with the precinct 186 change
- Moves the larger portion of the Platte Avenue business district into District 4 with the remaining small portion in District 5 with the precinct 186 change
- Divides a small portion of the area known as Banning Lewis Ranch into Districts 4 and 6
Sarah Johnson, City Clerk says, “Redistricting is an essential adjustment to make sure we all have fair representation in making the rules for our city.”
More information about the plan, the process, and the volunteer Districting Process Advisory Committee is available at: coloradosprings.gov/redistricting
Important Redistricting Dates:
|Aug. 18-21
|Citizen Input meetings led by Districting Process Advisory Committee volunteer representatives
|Sep. 21
|Districting Process Advisory Committee presentation to City Council
|Oct. 1
|City Clerk releases preliminary redistricting plan
|Oct. 21, 2 PM
|Public Hearing to receive feedback on the preliminary plan
|Nov.
|City Clerk releases final district map
|Nov.-Dec.
|District Process Advisory Committee submits final report to City Council
