Test site for ultra-fast travel pods comes to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo is now home to the world's largest hyperloop test site.

The company Swisspod is working on innovations at Pueblo-Plex, the former military site. Officials believe it could be the next big thing in transportation.

The site will be used to test pods which could one day transport people at upwards of 600 miles per hour. The system could potentially get people from Pueblo to Denver in under 25 minutes.

"This is going to be part of the future. This is something that is going to change our lives," said Denis Tudor, Swisspod CEO.

On a larger scale, travelers could travel across the country easier and more seamlessly than ever before, and with less of a carbon footprint.

It sounds like something out of a science fiction flick, but officials hope it will one day become reality.

"This is going to help put Pueblo on the map," said Heather Graham, Mayor of Pueblo.

Swisspod has their first test with the pod in Pueblo scheduled for Nov. 2025.