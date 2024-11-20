Skip to Content
Black Forest residents frustrated by weeks of delays in FedEx shipments

today at 4:46 PM
Published 4:56 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents in Black Forest have told KRDO13 that they've recently been waiting weeks for packages that are to be delivered by FedEx.

Residents said they are having difficulty getting a hold of anyone from FedEx on the phone. KRDO13 encountered the same problem.

Residents also said the answers they have gotten since the beginning of November have varied from
"business was closed," to "arrived." KRDO13 received a response from FedEx this week that said winter weather earlier this month has limited operations and they are still working through a backlog of shipments.

