RMAC Champion ThunderWolves Earn Top Seed in NCAA Super Region Four

PUEBLO, Colo. – The No. 6/7th-ranked Colorado State University Pueblo football team earned the top seed in Super Region 4 as the field was announced for the 2024 NCAA Division II Football Championships on Sunday afternoon.



CSU Pueblo, who concluded the regular season on Saturday with a 38-21 come-from-behind win at Chadron State to take home its first outright Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title since 2014, earned a bye in the opening week of the championships before hosting a second round game on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. in the ThunderBowl. The Pack will face the winner of No. 4 seeded Augustana against No. 5 seeded Minnesota State, who play each other on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Augustana, who are the champions of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, won the earlier meeting this season, 34-16, in Mankato, Minn.



Joining the Pack in this year's Super Region Four playoff bracket is No. 2 seeded and 11th-ranked Western Colorado, No. 3 seeded Angelo State and No. 4 seeded Augustana. Rounding out the region are Minnesota State, Bemidji State, and Central Washington.



The Pack are making its eighth NCAA Division II appearance this season as have posted a 9-8 record in the NCAA Playoffs, including being 5-3 all-time in home playoff games. The last time the Pack earned the No. 1 seed in the region was in 2013 when they fell 34-30 in the second round at home to Grand Valley State. The Pack also earned the No. 1 seed in 2012 and 2011.



CSU Pueblo is one of eight schools in this year's playoff field to have won at least one national championship in football as the Pack took home its national title in 2014. Grand Valley State, who is the No. 2 seed in Super Region 3, and Valdosta State, who is the No. 1 seed in Super Region 2 have each won four national titles.



The 2024 NCAA Division II playoffs will culminate with the championship game scheduled for Dec. 21 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. Last season, Harding captured its first-ever national title with a 38-7 win over Colorado School of Mines.



Here is the complete schedule playoff schedule for Super Region Four.



First Round – Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 7 seed Central Washington (8-3) at No. 2 seeded Western Colorado (10-1)

No. 6 seeded Bemidji State (8-3) at No. 3 seeded Angelo State (9-2)

No. 5 seeded Minnesota State (8-3) at No. 4 seeded Augustana (8-3)

Second Round – Saturday, Nov. 30

Winner of Minnesota State/Augustana game at No. 1 seeded CSU Pueblo (10-1)

Central Washington/Western Colorado winner vs. Bemidji State/Angelo State winner



Super Region Final – Saturday, Dec. 7

Second-round winners at highest remained seeded team



National Semifinals – Saturday, Dec. 14

Super Region winners (teams will be reseeded)



National Championship Game – Saturday, Dec. 21

National Semifinal winners, 12 p.m. MT (ESPN2)