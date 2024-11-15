WATCH: Stormtracker 13’s Merry Mathews takes once-in-a-lifetime ride

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Chief Meteorologist Merry Matthews was lucky enough to get the thrill of a lifetime as she learned firsthand about a valuable training.

If you live in Colorado Springs, then you have probably seen tiny, white planes flying high above the Air Force Academy. Chances are you have seen one flying directly behind a single-engine plane, which may have left you wondering... What's up with that?

(Courtesy: Federal Aviation Administration)

What are the gliders?

The gliders are engineless planes that are initially towed by an engined aircraft to get the glider up to altitude. Once the gliders detach from the engined plane, just like their name insinuates, they simply glide.

You'll see them flying all year round. The Soaring Program is the largest glider operation in the world, and its home is right here in our own backyard.

They are critical to training the next generation of pilots. The program is the start of an Air Force cadet's career, exposing them to the purest form of aviation. Cadets explore their future career options, building passion and character.

Ties to meteorology

The gliders thrive on a specific weather phenomenon known as thermal wind.

Most commonly they're referred to as thermals, which are columns of hot air that rise from the ground after the sun heats it. As the air warms, it becomes less dense and rises rapidly.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, thermals are the most commonly

used type of lift for soaring flight, since they can occur over flat or hilly land.

We get plenty of thermal winds along Colorado's front range, which is the primary reason the Air Force Academy location was chosen in Colorado Springs back in 1954.

The flight

Stormtracker 13's Merry Mathews was lucky enough to get the chance to fly in one of the gliders, but not without plenty of nerves.

Merry flew with a very experienced pilot, 2nd Lt. Ethan Smith, who's piloted more than 300 flights and has logged more than 100 hours .

(Merry Mathews)

"I've been up in many planes but never one that had no engine and certainly not being pulled by a rope," said Merry.

Once in the air, it was time to discharge the rope from the prop plane.

Besides a nice glide through the air, the gliders can also do aerobatics with crazy twists and turns.

"My stomach was in knots upon landing but in the best way! I was so happy to be on the ground," said Merry.