Pueblo hosts debris drop off event, trees to be recycled into new product for local business

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Following a busy week of snowstorms, the City of Pueblo is encouraging people to drop off branches and fallen trees at a new location.

Beginning the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 5, Southern Colorado faced many closures, delays, and damage due to the storms.

Starting Friday, Nov. 15, and running until Sunday, Nov. 17, people with debris from damage can drop it off at Pueblo Wood Products located at 1201 East Northern Avenue. The hours are 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and no after-hours dumping is allowed.

Only trees, branches, and limbs are accepted. The facility will not be able to take any other waste.

Instead of heading to a landfill and going to waste, representatives with Pueblo Wood Products say the trees will be recycled. They say the wood will be ground up, turned into mulch, and be given a new purpose.

“We know many of our residents are cleaning up broken branches, limbs and yard debris, so we want to offer a free drop-off location,” said Director of Pueblo Public Works Andrew Hayes in a press release. “The site will be open to residents of Pueblo throughout the weekend to provide a convenient and easy option for disposal.”