Only 7 votes deciding Colorado’s HD16; What happens now?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After ballot curing, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorders Office reports only seven votes separate Incumbent Democrat Stephanie Vigil and Republican Challenger Rebecca Keltie. The final outcome is within the range of an automatic recount.

As vote totals stand right now, Keltie leads 20,640 votes to Vigil's 20,633. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office says there's one-hundredth of a percentage point separating the two candidates.

According to Colorado law, "A recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest."

The last time a state election was decided by fewer than 50 votes while triggering an automatic recount was the 2004 District 23 State Representative Election between Gwyn Green and Ramey Johnson, according to Colorado Elections Records. District 23 represents Jefferson County.

Bar graph from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office website

Only 48 votes separated Green and Johnson, nearly seven times more than in the HD16 election this year, and only 27,753 people voted in the 2004 election. Whereas 41,273 people voted in the HD16 election this year.