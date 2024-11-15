City of Colorado Springs to tackle revitalization project along Tejon Street downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A key part of downtown Colorado Springs will soon see some big changes. The city's Tejon Street revitalization effort is set to begin construction early next year.

Plans are set to change the traffic flow in the area, both on the road and on the sidewalks.

The city says they plan to widen the sidewalks and add more outdoor seating options. They also say the project is made possible through a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Starting in February, the city will extend sidewalks to about 10 feet wide on both sides of Tejon, from Colorado Avenue to Kiowa Street.

They hope the changes will allow for better accessibility for residents, and more sit-down space for restaurants.

Overall, businesses say it's great to see the city investing in the area. However, construction efforts leave them worried about impacts to business.

"Of course, you hear construction nightmares. And so that's definitely been in the back of my mind since hearing about it. I have expressed concerns and they've come in and met with me personally and talked to me about concerns," said Meredith Klube, manager at Jack and Quinn's Pub.

The city says construction, if it starts in February, would likely last until mid-summer.