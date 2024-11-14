Hotel Polaris at the Air Force Academy opens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hotel Polaris at the Air Force Academy opened doors on Thursday. The new hotel features 375 rooms, six food and beverage experiences, as well as a spa.

The hotel was expected to bring about 300 jobs to the area and feature unique experiences for guests like flight simulators. According to a release, the hotel hosts three flight simulators that provide guests with a 200-degree wrap-around screen.

“Our vision for Hotel Polaris was to craft a space that connects our guests with both the inspiring landscape of the Rocky Mountains and the rich legacy of the Academy,” said Curtis Bova, general manager of Hotel Polaris in a statement. “Every detail, from the sweeping views of the Front Range and the Academy to the mid-century decor, reflects our commitment to honoring this unique heritage. We celebrate both the Academy’s history and its graduates with thoughtfully curated touches that bring this story to life."

The hotel is a public-private partnership between the Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation, the City of Colorado Springs, Blue & Silver Development Partners and Provident Resources Group.