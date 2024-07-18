Hotel Polaris will bring in roughly 300 new jobs to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- KRDO13 got an inside look at the new Hotel Polaris at the Air Force Academy, and construction is ahead of schedule.

The new Hotel Polaris will bring roughly 300 new jobs to folks across Colorado Springs. The goal for Hotel Polaris is to hire people within our community keeping the local aspect strong. S

o far, leaders from the Hotel Polaris say they are right on track with construction, they said even some of the snow storms we had early this year did not delay the construction project.

Adding that they should be able to open their doors by early November. It's expected to line up with the opening of the Air Force Academy Visitor Center, right now- when people walk into the hotel they will be able to see carpet inside some of the rooms with more stairs and windows installed.

"The state of Colorado has worked with this very, very well on deadlines to extend this to make sure that that everything would happen. what it needed to. and so this hotel opening is right on time. and the visitor center will open in 2025, towards the end of the year," Doug Price, Board member of Hotel Polaris.

Hotel Polaris will be able to accommodate 375 families at the hotel.